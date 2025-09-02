'Utterly shameful': Ganpati pandals depicting Ahmedabad Air India crash spark social media fury

ADVERTISEMENT
At least two Ganesh Chaturthi pandals this year have stirred controversy by recreating the June 12 Air India crash, one of India's most fatal aviation strategies.
In Nagpur, a pandal in Jaripatka featured a 3D model of an aircraft wedged into a gate, symbolizing the Air India plane that crashed into a hostel in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of 12 crew members and 229 of the 230 passengers.
Meanwhile, a pandal in Ahmedabad recreated the crash site in harrowing detail, including burnt buildings and rescue workers who reached the scene within minutes.
Videos of both pandals have gone viral, with the Ahmedabad clip surpassing 9 million views on Instagram.
Aviation analyst Vinamra Longani criticized the displays, calling them "beyond distasteful." On X, Longani wrote, "A Ganpati pandal themed around the @airindia crash is not creative. It’s deeply disrespectful to the victims, their families, and the entire aviation community.”
Organisers of the Nagpur pandal defended the theme, insisting it was meant to be symbolic rather than shocking.
"“We wanted to honour those who lost their lives and also remind people that even in disaster, faith shows the way forward,” a mandal member told TOI. “The contrast of the wreckage outside and Bappa’s calm inside represents strength and continuity.”
However, social media users largely condemned the themes.
Many called it insensitive and exploitative. "A matter of utter shame. Authorities in Nagpur should take strict action against this," one X user wrote.
Another commented, "Anything can be used for content nowadays it seems... disgusting."
Others questioned the appropriateness of blending devotion with tragedy, saying, "This is not any kind of theme! Many families lost their loved ones in this tragic incident, it may hurt them."