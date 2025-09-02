Piyush Goyal calls AI a job creator, pushes for responsible adoption in governance

ADVERTISEMENT
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday framed Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a job enabler rather than a threat, urging decision-makers in government to actively use tools like ChatGPT while ensuring transparency and accountability in their application.
Speaking at an industry chamber event in Delhi, Goyal revealed that he has instructed all officials in decision-making roles to have the latest versions of AI tools installed on their devices. However, he emphasized a condition, any AI-generated content must clearly acknowledge its use and be validated by humans before application.
“AI is an idea whose time has come,” Goyal said, calling it an opportunity India must embrace with agility. While acknowledging concerns about misuse, he stressed that ethical safeguards and human oversight will ensure AI strengthens rather than replaces jobs.
His comments mark a more proactive stance than earlier government advisories. In February, the finance ministry had cautioned officials against using AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek on office devices due to confidentiality risks. Yet by March, the government clarified there was no blanket ban, only a need for diligence and security while using such technologies.
Goyal underlined that India’s adaptability, combined with youth-driven innovation, positions it strongly to lead in the AI era. “There may be short-term hiccups, but in the long run, this is going to be transformative for India,” he said.