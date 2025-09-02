Today in AI | Open AI's new job | Gen Z coaching old colleagues in AI | AI layoffs at Salesforce

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI seeks Content Strategist with pay package of up to Rs 3.45 crore amid AI job cuts

ChatGPT may be crafting words for millions, but who will craft words for ChatGPT? That is the question being asked after OpenAI, the San Francisco-based start-up behind advanced large language models such as ChatGPT-5, announced that it is hiring a Content Strategist.

The company has posted the vacancy for its San Francisco office, sparking both intrigue and amusement across social media. The irony of a firm renowned for creating AI systems capable of generating text now looking for a human to manage its own content strategy was not lost on commentators. The post also specifies a lucrative compensation package. The successful candidate could earn between Rs 2.72 crore ($310,000) and Rs 3.45 crore ($393,000), in addition to equity.

More than half of Gen Zs coaching older colleagues to unlock AI productivity gains: Study

Amid the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), a new study has found that Gen Z employees are playing a pivotal role in driving the adoption of this technology within organizations. Research by the International Workplace Group (IWG) revealed that Gen Z workers are coaching older colleagues to help unlock productivity.

The study, based on a survey of over 2,000 professionals in the US and UK, showed that nearly two-thirds (59%) of younger employees are actively helping older, more experienced colleagues adopt and use AI tools. About 80% of senior directors reported that this support enables them to focus on higher-value tasks.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff defends 4,000 job cuts, says AI made layoffs unavoidable

Artificial intelligence is once again disrupting the technology industry — this time at Salesforce. The American cloud software giant has announced significant cuts to its customer support division, eliminating 4,000 roles as it increasingly relies on AI systems to carry out tasks once handled by humans.

Chief Executive Marc Benioff confirmed the decision on the Logan Bartlett Podcast, stating that Salesforce had reduced its support team from 9,000 employees to 5,000. “I was able to rebalance my headcount on my support. I reduced it from 9,000 heads to about 5,000 because I needed fewer heads,” Benioff said. The change means nearly half of the company’s support workforce has been downsized.

WhatsApp tests one-hour disappearing chats and AI writing tools in latest update

The ‘disappearing chats’ feature, designed to automatically remove conversations from the feed after a set period, has until now offered three pre-set timers: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. Once enabled, the chats are permanently deleted and cannot be recovered—even by WhatsApp itself—offering users an added layer of privacy.

Now, the Meta-owned platform is experimenting with shorter expiry windows, including one-hour and twelve-hour options. According to WaBetaInfo, which flagged the update in version 2.25.24.18 of the Android beta, these new timers are currently limited and not yet available to all testers.