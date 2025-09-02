McLaren hits £3 billion valuation as stake sale reshapes F1 ownership

ADVERTISEMENT
McLaren Racing has become the latest Formula 1 team to underline the sport’s booming commercial appeal, with Bloomberg reporting a £3 billion valuation in a recent stake sale. The deal sees Bahrain’s Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings take full control of the historic team by acquiring MSP Sports Capital’s 30% stake purchased just four years ago at a modest £560 million valuation.
The surge in value is a direct reflection of McLaren’s dominance on the track and savvy business strategies off it. Under CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella, McLaren has climbed from midfield struggles to securing last year’s constructors’ title over Red Bull, and now leading both drivers’ and constructors’ standings with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Commercial momentum has matched sporting success, with Mastercard signing on as title sponsor from 2026, ushering in the new era of “Mastercard McLaren Mercedes Racing". This combination of corporate muscle and championship pedigree has amplified McLaren’s market worth, positioning it as the benchmark for other teams.
By comparison, Aston Martin is seeking a £2.4 billion valuation despite languishing outside the top ranks, highlighting the widening gap between performance leaders and aspirants in F1’s financial landscape.
