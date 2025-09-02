            

Italian court slashes Amazon's 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine

The recalculated penalty makes it one of the largest fines levied against a U.S. tech giant in Europe, though notably lower than the record-setting figure announced in 2021.

By  Storyboard18Sep 2, 2025 5:38 PM
Amazon was originally fined for allegedly restricting competition by favoring its own logistics services in Italy’s booming e-commerce market.

An Italian administrative court has slashed a massive fine imposed on Amazon, ruling that the penalty should be reduced from 1.13 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to an estimated 750 million euros, Reuters reported.

The Lazio administrative court upheld the findings of Italy's antitrust regulator that Amazon abused its dominant position in the e-commerce logistics sector, but challenged the calculation of the original penalty.

The judges said the watchdog failed to adequately justify the discretionary 50% surcharge it added to the base fine.

At the same time, the sanction was among the most severe penalties faced by a major tech company in the European Union, the report added.


First Published on Sep 2, 2025 5:38 PM

