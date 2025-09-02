Italian court slashes Amazon's 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine

ADVERTISEMENT
An Italian administrative court has slashed a massive fine imposed on Amazon, ruling that the penalty should be reduced from 1.13 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to an estimated 750 million euros, Reuters reported.
The Lazio administrative court upheld the findings of Italy's antitrust regulator that Amazon abused its dominant position in the e-commerce logistics sector, but challenged the calculation of the original penalty.
The judges said the watchdog failed to adequately justify the discretionary 50% surcharge it added to the base fine.
The recalculated penalty makes it one of the largest fines levied against a U.S. tech giant in Europe, though notably lower than the record-setting figure announced in 2021.
Amazon was originally fined for allegedly restricting competition by favouring its own logistics services in Italy's booming e-commerce market.
At the same time, the sanction was among the most severe penalties faced by a major tech company in the European Union, the report added.