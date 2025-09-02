Glance elevates Mansi Jain to Chief Operating Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Glance announced the appointment of Mansi Jain as chief operating officer (COO).
Jain has spent more than 13 years at the InMobi Group. Most recently, as senior vice president and general manager of Glance, she launched Glance AI, a one-of-its-kind AI commerce platform, reimagining shopping through inspiration-led discovery.
“Mansi has been at the center of Glance and InMobi’s most defining breakthroughs,” said Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi Group and Glance. “She brings unmatched strategic clarity, bold vision, and the ability to inspire teams to reimagine what’s possible. As COO, she will be instrumental in scaling Glance globally and cementing our leadership in AI commerce.”
Speaking about her new role,J ain, COO, Glance said, “I am energized to take on this role at such a pivot time for Glance. In just a few months, we have seen the immense potential of Glance AI come alive globally. We are at the dawn of a commerce revolution, one that will be led by AI. My vision is to make Glance AI synonymous with AI commerce and to shape the future of how the world shops and discovers.”
An IIT Delhi alumna, she joined the company in 2012 after stints at Bain & Company and Essex Lake Group. Since then, she has built the remarketing platform for InMobi, served as chief of staff leading corporate strategy, transformed Roposo into a global social commerce platform, and ultimately launched Glance AI, consistently driving category-shaping innovation and growth.