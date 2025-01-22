GroupM axes global CEO positions across agencies, streamlines leadership under CEO Brian Lesser

ADVERTISEMENT
GroupM has taken a step towards centralization with the elimination of global CEO positions across its major agencies, including EssenceMediacom, Mindshare, and Wavemaker, according to reports in Adweek and Campaign. This move reflects the vision of Global CEO Brian Lesser, who has emphasized a shift from GroupM’s existing structure as "a collection of companies" to a more unified entity.
Lesser had returned to WPP’s media investment arm last September after serving as its CEO from 2015 to 2017. Lesser has articulated a clear agenda for transformation. The latest restructuring, which streamlines leadership across key brands, signals a sharper focus on cohesion and operational efficiency within the organization.
GroupM has appointed Emily Del Greco as its new Global Chief Operating Officer (COO). Greco, who previously served as a partner at McKinsey & Company, where she led the firm’s commerce media and advertising practice, will take on the pivotal role next month. Her appointment follows a series of leadership changes within the agency, designed to bolster GroupM’s strategy for growth and global integration.
Among the other shifts, Adam Gerhart transitions from CEO of Mindshare to Global Chief Client Officer, a role that will see him oversee client relations across all GroupM agencies. Toby Jenner, formerly of Wavemaker, is appointed Global Chief Business Officer, focusing on global development, growth, and integration with other WPP agencies. Mark Patterson, previously GroupM's COO, takes on the title of Global President of Markets and Business Operations, where he will focus on growth in key regions such as APAC and LATAM, as well as spearheading investment and sports-related initiatives.
This restructuring, effective immediately, is seen as an essential part of GroupM's broader strategy to remain competitive in an increasingly complex media and advertising landscape.