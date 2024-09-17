            
      GroupM names Bharat Rajamani as Managing Partner - Growth, Acceleration

      In his new role, Bharat Rajamani will look into all marketing and alliances initiatives of Acceleration - Industry and client events.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 17, 2024 5:05 PM
      Bharat Rajamani will target Non-GroupM Clients, GroupM's emerging client cluster across all agencies and clients in Sri Lanka Market. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      GroupM has appointed Bharat Rajamani as managing partner - growth, acceleration. In his new role, Rajamani will look into all marketing and alliances initiatives of Acceleration - Industry and client events.

      He will target Non-GroupM Clients, GroupM's emerging client cluster across all agencies and clients in Sri Lanka Market.

      Rajamani began his career at M/s Dalal & Shah, and M/s Parihar & Sonpar, and went on to work across EY, KPMG India, and GetaFixM.

      At EY, as executive director and solution leader - marketing and advertising risk services, he was responsible for the MARS Solution with direct reporting to the Industry Leader for Media & Entertainment in India & Global MARS leaders.

      His clients cut across various industries – FMCG, CP, Telecom, Services, Oil & Gas, and Governments. He performed the following key roles: Pursuit identification & Risk Management, Pursuit strategizing, tracking & co-ordination with Partners, Sales, Team Utilisation, Solution & People Development, Fee Negotiation, Project Execution, Client Deliverables, Billing of project fees & Collections.


      First Published on Sep 17, 2024 5:04 PM

