GroupM names Bharat Rajamani as Managing Partner - Growth, Acceleration

GroupM has appointed Bharat Rajamani as managing partner - growth, acceleration. In his new role, Rajamani will look into all marketing and alliances initiatives of Acceleration - Industry and client events.
He will target Non-GroupM Clients, GroupM's emerging client cluster across all agencies and clients in Sri Lanka Market.
Rajamani began his career at M/s Dalal & Shah, and M/s Parihar & Sonpar, and went on to work across EY, KPMG India, and GetaFixM.
At EY, as executive director and solution leader - marketing and advertising risk services, he was responsible for the MARS Solution with direct reporting to the Industry Leader for Media & Entertainment in India & Global MARS leaders.
His clients cut across various industries – FMCG, CP, Telecom, Services, Oil & Gas, and Governments. He performed the following key roles: Pursuit identification & Risk Management, Pursuit strategizing, tracking & co-ordination with Partners, Sales, Team Utilisation, Solution & People Development, Fee Negotiation, Project Execution, Client Deliverables, Billing of project fees & Collections.