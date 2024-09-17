            
      Former Prasar Bharati CEO joins ATSC Board Business Advisory Council

      India's broadcast vision gains global platform as Shashi Shekhar Vempati takes on advisory role in ATSC, further propelling the ATSC 3.0 initiative.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 17, 2024 2:20 PM
      Shashi Shekhar Vempati's role on the Business Advisory Council will involve guiding the intersection of business strategies and technical advancements. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      India has taken another step toward becoming a global leader in broadcast technology with the appointment of Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, to the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Board Business Advisory Council.

      ATSC, a leading global body focused on advancing broadcast standards, sees Vempati's inclusion as a strategic move to bring India's insights and technological prowess into the global conversation, particularly in the development and expansion of ATSC 3.0.

      Vempati's role on the Business Advisory Council will involve guiding the intersection of business strategies and technical advancements. His extensive experience in media and technology positions him well to drive innovation and foster cross-sector partnerships, essential for the widespread adoption of ATSC 3.0. His appointment is also timely, as India explores Direct-to-mobile (D2M) broadcasting - powered by ATSC 3.0 - which promises unprecedented access to multimedia content and strategy services, even in remote regions.

      With ATSC 3.0's seamless multimedia delivery framework, India's gigantic population can leverage this technology in a multitude of ways. By enhancing education, digital inclusion, and disaster management services, it will also further align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' vision.


      First Published on Sep 17, 2024 2:13 PM

