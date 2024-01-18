Havas India elevated Jaibeer Ahmad to Chief Transformation and Growth Officer

Havas India, part of Paris-headquartered advertising network Havas, has elevated Jaibeer Ahmad, formerly managing partner – north at Havas Worldwide India to chief transformation and growth officer. In this newly created role in India, Jaibeer will set transformative strategies, driving business growth through integration and collaboration across all 18 Havas India agencies.

Ahmad will report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia (Japan & South Korea).

Ahmad joined Havas Worldwide India in December 2022. Under his leadership, the agency secured key accounts and welcomed renowned clients, reinforcing Havas India's position in the market. Known for his business growth acumen, Ahmad has been a driving force behind Havas Worldwide India's new business growth in the North India market. He managed some of the biggest accounts of the agency including Reckitt, Suzuki 2 Wheelers, Dabur and IFB, and won some marquee clients including Mamaearth, IFB, Badshah, Blinkit, IQOO, amongst others, contributing significantly to brand strategy, creative development, and overall revenue expansion.

“The last 5 years have been a period of exponential growth for Havas India, having grown steadily from 3 to 18 agencies, both organically and inorganically delivering nine differentiated services to our clients. While this momentum will continue, and we will be adding a few more expertise, it is now critical that we consolidate and leverage the strength of our offering to enlarge the services and accelerate business growth," said aid Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia (Japan & South Korea).

"Jaibeer has the nuanced understanding of the One Havas ethos, the strategic knowhow to turn opportunities into tangible outcomes, and strong, people-focused leadership, and I am confident that he will make Havas India one of the top growth markets within the Havas ecosystem through integration,” Barua added.

“At Havas India, I've had the incredible opportunity to collaborate across an array of functions, including, Media, CX, Experiential, PR, UI/UX, E-commerce, Programmatic, Brand Design, Health, and many more. The beauty and the strength of this model is that all these expertise are under one roof. This experience crystallized the vital need for an integrated ecosystem like our Havas Village, navigating today's complex marketing landscape. In this new role, my mission is clear: foster convergence and collaboration among our 18 agencies and the growing ecosystem, and craft customised, integrated solutions for our clients,” said Ahmad.