Capgemini India to hire up to 45,000 in 2025, focus on building AI-ready workforce

At a time when the Indian IT sector is witnessing large-scale layoffs and cautious hiring, Capgemini India is charting a different course.
The technology and consulting firm is set to hire between 40,000 and 45,000 employees in 2025, according to a Hindu Businessline report.
The company's recruitment strategy will see 35-40% of these roles filled through lateral hiring, bringing in experienced professionals to strengthen critical business areas.
The remaining positions will be offered to fresh graduates from over 50 partner colleges across the country. This targeted campus recruitment drive is part of Capgemini's broader plan to meet growing client demand for innovation-driven and cost-efficient services.
Central to this hiring initiative is Capgemini's focus on developing an "AI-ready workforce." The firm aims to equip both lateral and campus hires with artificial intelligence skills from the outset, preparing them to handle projects in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. This aligns with the increasing shift of global clients assigning complex, scalable work to Capgemini India's operations.
As per the report, the recruitment push also coincides with Capgemini's acquisition of WNS, expected to be its largest in terms of headcount. The deal, currently awaiting regulatory clearance, is projected to close within the next six months.
The acquisition is anticipated to generate revenue synergies worth $100 - $140 million by 2027. Capgemini has also reassured that layoffs will be minimal, is line with its historic approach to mergers and acquisitions.
With around 1.75 lakh employees in India, this hiring drive underlines Capgemini's long-term commitment to expanding its presence in the country. This move stands in contrast to recent workforce reductions at major tech firms such as Microsoft, TCS, and Intel who have heavily leaned on AI automation to streamline operations.