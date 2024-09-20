'Helping to shape our company into a magical place': New Nike CEO's first words to staff

Elliott Hill, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nike on Friday said he would host an all-hands meeting on 14 October, his first day at the company in the new position.
According to Bloomberg news agency, Hill has shared his email address with the employees and asked them to send queries if they have any.
He said, "I know things haven’t been easy, and we certainly have taken our fair share of shots".
Dressed in a black Nike t-shirt, Hill shared a video message in which he suggested employees "move with speed and a sense of urgency".
Hill, who joined Nike in 1988 as an intern said, "learned to always put the consumer at the center of everything and every decision".
"For 32 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with the best in the industry, helping to shape our company into the magical place it is today," Hill added.
Hill took up 19 different roles within the organization before retiring in 2020 as President. Hill served as president of consumer and marketplace. Hill will replace John Donahoe as the top boss of the global sneaker and sportswear brand on 14 October.
According to Fortune, Nike is bringing Hill by offering him a package of $27 million. This includes $7 million in equity and cash awards to compensate for earnings he’s forfeiting to return to the company. Additionally, Hill is eligible for up to $20 million in potential cash and stock awards. His cash bonus, along with a long-term equity incentive valued at $15.5 million, is contingent on performance metrics.