Here’s the internal memo Sean Donovan sent to employees on Omnicom’s India restructuring post-IPG acquisition

In the wake of Omnicom’s massive restructuring following its acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), Omnicom Advertising Asia President Sean Donovan sent a detailed memo to employees in India, laying out the roadmap for the organisation’s next chapter.

The memo, first reported by Storyboard18, confirms the consolidation of agency networks, key leadership realignments, and the adaptation of the global restructuring framework specifically for the Indian market, one of Omnicom’s most strategically important regions.

Here’s how the memo looked, in full, as shared with employees:

Dear all,

Welcome to this exciting new journey as we move forward together as the most powerful creative company in the world. I’m Sean Donovan, the President of Omnicom Advertising, Asia. Some of you I have the privilege of knowing, others I look forward to getting to know. You would have seen emails from John and Troy explaining that globally, Omnicom Advertising’s new architecture will comprise of 3 networks – McCann, BBDO and TBWA – and reiterating our commitment to and belief in those brands.

I wanted to take this opportunity to focus on what this means in India specifically. Given India’s significance as one of the world’s largest growing economies and strengths of our amazing local agencies, we have adapted this global model to bring the best of what our new group offers to clients and you, our talent. Guided by careful consideration of our current client commitments across categories and with respect for the legacies of our local agencies and their leaders, this is a structure that strikes the right balance between continuity and change. We are confident that this structure will maximise the growth of both our clients and our talent in one of the world’s most exciting markets.

Prasoon Joshi will be elevated to Chairman, OA India and Aditya Kanthy to President & MD, OA India and will report to me, as they shape Omnicom Advertising India’s charter. They will be joined by S.Subramanyeswar (Subbu) who is elevated to Chief Strategy Officer OA India & Chief Knowledge Officer OA Asia. Their focus will be on bringing the power of Omnicom as shared and scaled investments in creativity, knowledge, innovative tools, technologies, specialist capabilities and AI platforms. This foundation will enhance each agencies’ ability to deliver world-class creativity and accelerate growth for our clients, as well as unlocking greater opportunities for personal and professional growth for talent.

In India, there will be 3 global agency brand networks comprising Omnicom Advertising – TBWA\Lintas, BBDO Group and McCann. These will be fortified with the agency brand equities of Lintas, Ulka and Mudra. This structure will be powered by OA’s creative and experience innovation network which is brought alive in India through Kinnect & 22feet Tribal.

I’m excited to share our world-class agency brands will be helmed by some of India’s most inspiring leaders. Dheeraj Sinha and Rahul Mathew take the reins at McCann. Josy Paul will continue to lead BBDO India with a soon to be announced leadership team. Govind Pandey and Prateek Bhardwaj will lead a merged TBWA\Lintas. Chandni Shah will take on the role of CEO of the combined entity across Kinnect & 22feet Tribal. Rohan Mehta will be elevated to the responsibility of digital integration and capability building across the Group. The agency brand CEOs and the OA India organization will report into Aditya Kanthy, supported by Prasoon Joshi in his role as Chairman.

Be assured that these decisions of our operating structures going into 1 January, 2026 are being made in close partnership with your leaders. You can expect to hear from your local agency leadership teams in the coming days and weeks as the specifics around this operating structure take shape.

All of us together have been working to ensure continuity and excellence in our client partnerships while giving our talent the best opportunities to thrive and grow. All leaders in India and I are here to support you in every way, and are fully committed to make this transition as seamless as possible. Our people & talent are our most precious assets and for all of us across levels and disciplines this historic opportunity is sure to open exciting new paths in our professional journeys. As part of Omnicom & Omnicom Advertising we can look forward to building long-term careers across markets.

I’d like to end by echoing Troy’s appreciation of your resilience, patience and continued focus this year as we have prepared for this next chapter.

I look forward to working with you, the great work that will come and the impact it will make for clients.

Thx,

Sean Donovan

President, Omnicom Advertising, Asia

With this internal communication, Omnicom sets the foundation for its post-IPG integration in India—one driven by continuity, leadership stability, and expanded creative capability supported by digital innovation and AI.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 9:06 AM