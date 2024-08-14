Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla join Hindalco's board

Aditya Birla Group's mining subsidiary Hindalco has inducted Chairperson Kumar Mangalam's children to the board. According to Hindalco's BSE filing, Kumara Mangalam's daughter Ananyashree Birla and son Aryaman Vikram Birla will be given a charge of 'Additional Non-Executive Director' from 1 September 2024. Additionally, the mining company has inducted Anjani Kumar Agrawal and Sukanya Kripalu as Additional Independent Directors.

About Ananya Birla

Ananya is the fifth-generation businesswoman of the Birla family. At 17, she started Svatantra Microfin, which later acquired Chaitanya India Fin Credit. An alumnus of Oxford University, she is also the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation.

Ananya, 30, is also a director on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, and Grasim. Currently, she is working on new consumer-facing businesses that will be launched within six months as per the filing.

About Aryaman Vikram Birla

Aryaman Vikram Birla, 27, is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) including Fashion & Retail, Real Estate, Paints, and the Group’s fashion D2C platform TMRW.

Aryaman has founded and is spearheading the hospitality business as well as the venture capital fund Aditya Birla Ventures, which invests in high-growth start-ups. He serves on the boards of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited, Grasim Industries Limited, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality Private Limited, Aditya Birla New Age Restaurants and Cafe Private Limited, KA Hospitality Private Limited, Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Limited and Aditya Birla Global Trading (Singapore) Pte. Limited.

Aryaman is a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai and holds an MSc. in Global Finance from Bayes Business School, London.

About the other two additional independent directors:

Anjani Kumar Agrawal

Anjani Kumar Agrawal, 65, is a Chartered Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor (Institute of Internal Auditors, USA), Advance Business Strategy (INSEAD), and Business Sustainability Management (CISL, Cambridge UK). Agrawal holds over 4 decades of work experience, of which 26 years as a partner at EY. He has also worked with the Central Government, NITI Aayog on Policymaking and strategy, PM Trophy, etc.

Sukanya Kripalu

Sukanya Kripalu, 64, is a graduate of Mathematics from St. Xavier's College and a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. She is a marketing consultant and an independent director across several boards. Her experience includes working with leading corporates like Nestle India Limited, Cadbury India Limited, and Kellogg's India. During her career, she worked on the launch of several new brands which included Maggi Ketchup, Cadbury Perk, and Kellogg Frosties. She also led the development of several popular advertising campaigns like the Cadbury Dairy Milk dancing girl.