H&M India appoints Helena Kuylenstierna as Director for H&M India

Helena Kuylenstierna takes over as the Director for H&M India. As per the company, Kuylenstierna will be based out of the head office in Bangalore.
With over 24 years of experience at the brand, Kuylenstierna aims to drive significant growth and profitability for H&M India. Previously, she has been the Global Managing Director for Kidswear at H&M.
Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India said, “Being a diverse market, we strongly believe that India has unique needs, and we are excited to take steps to make the most out of the opportunities we see to improve local customer relevance and maximise growth. We will continue to democratize fashion and offer elevated collections that allow our customers to celebrate self-expression. Going forward we have very ambitious plans for H&M India, and I hope to bring all my past experiences into this fantastic region, while learning from all the current & future talents we have in our local teams.”
Originally from Sweden, Kuylenstierna started her career with the company in 2001 and has extensive experience from her previous roles as the Assortment Manager & Division Head Kids, Global Purchasing Manager in Shanghai’s Production Office, and Head of Buying & Production at ARKET.
In India, H&M operates in 64 stores across 29 cities and is present online on HM.com, Myntra.com and Ajio.com.