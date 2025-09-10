Indian consumer companies monitor business impact amid political unrest in Nepal

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian consumer companies with direct operations in Nepal are closely monitoring the impact of the ongoing political unrest on their businesses, according to an Economic Times report.
Companies such as PepsiCo’s bottling partner Varun Beverages, Marico, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) operate in Nepal through their Indian-listed entities.
Varun Beverages, for instance, derives about 3% of its consolidated revenue from its Nepal operations. Meanwhile, Reliance Consumer Products entered the Nepal market in July this year, launching Campa soft drinks in partnership with Chaudhary Group, the maker of Wai Wai noodles.
According to the report, nearly a dozen Indian companies operate in Nepal across sectors including packaged consumer goods and hospitality.
In July, Bikaji Foods International Limited (Bikaji), one of India’s leading ethnic snacks brands, approved the execution of a joint venture and shareholders’ agreement with Nepal’s Chaudhary Group (CG).
The partnership will focus on manufacturing, trading, and marketing Bikaji’s product portfolio—which includes bhujia, namkeen, papad, packaged sweets, and snacks—within Nepal.
As per the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will be equally owned by Bikaji (BFIL) and CG Foods, with both parties committing capital in one or more tranches to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Nepal.