AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the defining technology of the 21st century, poised to add nearly $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. FICCI-BCG white paper on ‘The Global AI Race’, highlights the widening divide in AI adoption, calling for action to ensure AI drives inclusive global progress.

As per the report, over 66% of developed economies already have national AI strategies, compared to just 30% in developing economies and 12% in least-developed ones. This imbalance risks leaving many nations reliant on imported solutions.

The race is on four interdependent dimensions, compute, data, models, and talent. A few nations have taken the lead, with many focusing on specific AI interventions. For example, US and China have taken a lead and account for majority of the world’s AI professionals. Additionally, a few nations lead in AI innovation; however, most economies have potential to advance. A few sectors such as financial services and retail are leading with rapid AI integration due to data rich environments. However, socially critical sectors like agriculture and public services lag, constrained by fragmented infrastructure and funding challenges due to unclear RoI.

Despite billions in investments, nearly half of AI pilots are scrapped before production and fewer than one in eight prototypes reach deployment. Key barriers include siloed infrastructure, skills shortages, and cultural resistance.

The report also highlights that access to compute is expensive, talent and funding are concentrated. USA accounts for nearly one in three AI experts. Such a divide means that without supportive ecosystems of infrastructure, talent, financing, and governance, progress will remain fragmented and unequal.

Meanwhile, adoption is more sociological than technical, 70% of AI adoption obstacles stem from people and process issues, not technology. Organizations that invest in reskilling, cultural change, and empowering workforces are best placed to translate AI into real business outcomes. For example, a telecom operator achieved a 40% increase in sales conversions by reskilling 300+ frontline staff to use AI-driven customer engagement tools. The report introduces the RISE framework - Research, Investment, Skilling, and Ethics, as a call to action for governments. Research is to foster public-private ecosystems, open research, and innovation hubs. While investment expand capital and infrastructure to democratize access, especially in underserved regions.

Skilling helps bridge the talent gap by reskilling workforces and enabling knowledge-sharing at scale. Ethics establish robust governance frameworks to ensure responsible, transparent, and safe AI adoption.

Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI said, “AI is not just a technological wave; it is a strategic race that will define economic and social leadership in the decades ahead. Together, we can ensure that AI is not just a race for advantage, but a collective pursuit of progress that unlocks value for the world.”