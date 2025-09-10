Bikaji Foods responds to ED summons in Rajasthan Premier League probe

ADVERTISEMENT
On September 9, Bikaji Foods International issued a statement following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning its Managing Director in connection with an investigation related to the Rajasthan Premier League under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, according to an Economic Times report.
The company clarified that the summons required the Managing Director to appear on behalf of Bikaji Foods, along with relevant records related to transactions with the Rajasthan Cricket Association.
Bikaji emphasized that its involvement in the league was limited to sponsorship, carried out as part of its regular business activities focused on brand visibility and growth. It further stated that it had no role in the management or operations of the Rajasthan Premier League.
The statement also noted that all payments were properly documented and made through legitimate banking channels.
Bikaji Foods assured that it is fully cooperating with the authorities and remains committed to complying with all legal requirements.
