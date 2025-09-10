IAMAI’S Digital Advertising Council strengthens its leadership team

The Digital Advertising Council (DAC), which functions under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has announced the appointment of Shantanu Sirohi, chief executive officer, Interactive Avenues, as the new Chairperson of the DAC. Satyan Gajwani, Chairman, Times Internet, and Priya Choudhary, Director, Business Solutions & Insights, Google, have been appointed as the new Co-Chairpersons. Their tenure will be for a period of two years.

On his appointment, Sirohi said: "It is an honour and an exciting opportunity to serve as Chairman for the IAMAI Digital Advertising Council. Collaboration between agencies, publishers, ad-tech providers and brands can help develop a digital advertising future that emphasizes innovation, effectiveness, transparency and a positive customer experience. The focus will be on promoting responsible industry growth, ensuring digital marketing strategies remain effective and providing value for all stakeholders."

Gajwani said, “I’m looking forward to contributing to The Digital Advertising Council of IAMAI. The DAC will work to ensure that publishers and content creators have the support they need to build sustainable businesses, and to help develop a prosperous ecosystem between advertisers, publishers, and consumers.”