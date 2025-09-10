IAMAI’S Digital Advertising Council strengthens its leadership team

ADVERTISEMENT
The Digital Advertising Council (DAC), which functions under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has announced the appointment of Shantanu Sirohi, chief executive officer, Interactive Avenues, as the new Chairperson of the DAC. Satyan Gajwani, Chairman, Times Internet, and Priya Choudhary, Director, Business Solutions & Insights, Google, have been appointed as the new Co-Chairpersons. Their tenure will be for a period of two years.
On his appointment, Sirohi said: "It is an honour and an exciting opportunity to serve as Chairman for the IAMAI Digital Advertising Council. Collaboration between agencies, publishers, ad-tech providers and brands can help develop a digital advertising future that emphasizes innovation, effectiveness, transparency and a positive customer experience. The focus will be on promoting responsible industry growth, ensuring digital marketing strategies remain effective and providing value for all stakeholders."
Gajwani said, “I’m looking forward to contributing to The Digital Advertising Council of IAMAI. The DAC will work to ensure that publishers and content creators have the support they need to build sustainable businesses, and to help develop a prosperous ecosystem between advertisers, publishers, and consumers.”
Choudhary said, “I am honoured to take on this new mandate with IAMAl. This is a pivotal time for the digital advertising industry in India, and I look forward to collaborating with my peers to foster an environment of growth, innovation, and trust. I believe that through collective effort and shared vision, we can unlock immense potential and create a positive impact for businesses and consumers alike."
