Ford recalls 1.9 million vehicles over rear-view camera fault

Ford has announced a global recall of 1.9 million vehicles following problems with rear-view cameras, marking the latest in a series of callbacks over the safety issue.
The recall spans a range of models manufactured between 2015 and 2019, including the Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250 through F-550 trucks, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline and Ranger. According to documents filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the fault can cause the rear camera to display distorted, inverted or blank images, as per a report by Reuters.
Of the vehicles affected, around 1.45 million are in the United States, 122,000 in Canada and approximately 300,000 in other markets. Ford confirmed it had received 44,123 warranty claims worldwide in connection with the defect, as well as 18 related accidents, though no injuries have been reported.
Dealers will carry out inspections and replace faulty cameras. The recall follows a series of similar moves by the automaker, including one in April that covered 160,000 vehicles from the 2015 model year for camera failures.
In November, Ford agreed to pay a $165 million civil penalty after NHTSA determined it had failed to issue recalls over defective cameras in a timely manner. The safety regulator has been investigating the company’s handling of the issue since 2021, after an earlier recall of 620,000 vehicles was expanded in 2022 and again in March 2024.
The latest action comes alongside a separate recall by Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International, which is pulling back more than 250,000 rear-view cameras supplied for use in certain Ford and Stellantis vehicles.