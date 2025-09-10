Priya Sachdev’s lawyers challenge Karisma Kapoor’s role in Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

ADVERTISEMENT
A legal battle has broken out over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate, with his children from his former wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, alleging they have been cut out of his will.
Samaira Kapur, 20, and Kiaan Raj Kapur, 15, have moved the Delhi High Court, claiming their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay’s third wife, presented a will dated 21 March that omits their share despite what they describe as repeated assurances from their father. The children, represented by Karisma, have also sought an injunction against the transfer or disposal of assets, alleging the will was altered.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Priya’s counsel hit back at Karisma, questioning her role in the matter, as reported by Hindustan Times. “Please have sympathy for a man who died while playing polo,” senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar told the court. Addressing Karisma’s involvement, he said, “Your husband and you left each other years ago… You were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years.”
Karisma and Sunjay had filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, but the case turned contentious before being finalised in 2016. Karisma is not a direct party to the present suit but is representing her children in their claim.
Justice Jyoti Singh, while issuing notice on the plea, directed Priya Sachdev to submit a complete list of Sunjay’s movable and immovable assets as of 12 June. The Court also pressed Priya to provide a copy of the will to Sunjay’s children. “I don’t know why you should not part with the copy of the will to the children. Of course there can be a non-disclosure agreement. We can constitute a confidentiality club as well. We do this in intellectual property matters routinely,” Justice Singh observed, as reported by Hindustan Times.
The matter is scheduled to be heard again on 9 October, when the court will take up the plea for an interim injunction.