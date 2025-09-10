Blissclub expands leadership team with key appointments

ADVERTISEMENT
Activewear brand Blissclub has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Kshitij Torka as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Sushma R Rao as Head of Marketing.
In his new role, Torka will be responsible for leading business strategy, operations, and driving revenue growth. Rao will oversee marketing, consumer insights, and creative strategy for the brand.
Torka previously served as CEO at Arrivae. He began his career at Emerging Markets Group as an analyst, followed by a role at Capital One as a business manager. He later worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and then joined BMO Financial Group in a senior marketing strategy role. He also held leadership positions at Grofers (now Blinkit) and Pristyn Care, where he served as Senior Vice President at both companies.
Rao, prior to joining Blissclub, was Executive Vice President – Brand Strategy and Head of Planning (National Brands) at MullenLowe Lintas Group. She began her career at e4e Solutions as a new business sales executive, before moving to Out of the Box Advertising as an account manager.
She then took on leadership roles at Lowe Lintas as Brand Planning Director, McCann Erickson as Associate Creative Director, and Arvind Brands as Head of Marketing – Lifestyle Brands. At Mullen Lintas (now MullenLowe Lintas Group), she served as Associate Vice President – Brand Strategy.