Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO

Intel Corporation has announced the appointment of Lip-Bu Tan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 18.
Tan, an accomplished technology leader with extensive semiconductor industry experience, will also re-join Intel's board of directors, after stepping down in August 2024.
Tan succeeds David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus, who served as Interim Co-CEOs during the company’s leadership transition.
Zinsner will continue in his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, while Johnston Holthaus will retain her position as CEO of Intel Products. Frank D. Yeary, who had stepped in as Interim Executive Chair of the board during the CEO search, will return to his previous role as Independent Chair.
Tan brings over two decades of experience in the semiconductor and technology sectors. He previously served as CEO of Cadence Design Systems from 2009 to 2021, spearheading a cultural and business transformation that resulted in a 3,200% increase in stock price appreciation and significant revenue growth.
He has also been a founding managing partner of Walden Catalyst Ventures and chairman of Walden International, demonstrating his deep connections across Intel’s ecosystem.
Recognized as one of the most influential figures in the semiconductor industry, Tan was honored with the Robert N. Noyce Award by the Semiconductor Industry Association in 2022.
His academic background includes a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Nanyang Technological University, a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering from MIT, and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.