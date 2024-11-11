IPO-bound Swiggy strengthens leadership with two former Flipkart execs

ADVERTISEMENT
IPO-bound Swiggy has expanded its leadership team with two senior appointments to strengthen operations and execution across its food delivery and quick commerce verticals, the company said on Monday. Shalabh Shrivastava has been appointed Senior Vice President of Driver Org. He brings 25 years of experience across ecommerce, retail, technology, consulting, and investment banking. Most recently, he was Vice President at Flipkart. He has also held leadership roles at Reliance Retail, ICICI Bank, Ernst & Young and Infosys. At Swiggy, Shrivastava will focus on optimizing Product and Operations for the delivery fleet.
As previously reported, another Flipkart exec Hari Kumar G has also joined as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Swiggy Instamart. Hari was with Flipkart, where he led key categories including electronics, appliances, and groceries. At Swiggy, he will focus on accelerating customer-centric growth and strengthening Instamart’s position in the quick commerce space.
"As Swiggy accelerates its innovation and expands into new categories and services, strengthening our leadership team is critical to driving the next phase of our growth. Hari and Shalabh bring deep expertise in scaling businesses and optimizing operations across dynamic, fast-paced industries. Their leadership will be pivotal as we continue to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers," said Swiggy CHRO Girish Menon.
In August 2024, Swiggy appointed Amitesh Jha as the Chief Executive Officer of Instamart and Sairam Krishnamurthy as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the quick commerce business.