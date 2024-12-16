            
Jaya Jamrani joins Castrol's global marketing team after a year-long sabbatical

Jaya Jamrani has joined Castrol again as its VP - Global Marketing (Cars). Her first stint at Castrol lasted 15 years and in her last role she was heading marketing for the global major's India market as CMO.

By  Storyboard18Dec 16, 2024 9:20 AM
Jaya Jamrani has joined Castrol's global marketing team after a year-long sabbatical. Jamrani, who was the chief marketing officer for Castrol in India, joined the auto lubricants firm again as its VP - Global Marketing (Cars).

As she looked back on the years she spent at Castrol in her first stint, Jamrani said she was an "enthu-cutlet brand manager with crazy ideas, given the space to balance creativity & business delivery to making a LARGER IMPACT. (One of my bosses will tell you how I passionately ordered packaging worth 1.5 years for a new product launch. The work I have done on trucker’s health, mechanics, youth & women drivers will always fill me with joy!)"

Jamrani is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow and has spent over a decade across various verticals in Castrol both in India and globally, after a stint with Unilever. She spent over 15 years at Castrol where she led some iconic campaigns for Castrol like the Castrol CRB Truck Aasana and Castrol Super Mechanic, drive successful media and content partnerships including Castrol Activ Scooter Girl in the City and Castrol POWER1 Roadies as well as steer strategic associations like the Castrol-3M collaboration.

In November, Sandeep Sangwan, who previously led Castrol India as Managing Director, took over as the Global Chief Marketing Officer of the automotive and industrial lubricant giant.


