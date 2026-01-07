Gillette India independent director C P Gurnani steps down

Under Gurnani's 19 years of leadership as Tech Mahindra’s Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, the company scaled up significantly, both in terms of operations/innovations and topline, retaining its position among the Top 5 Indian IT marquee players.

Gillette India Ltd on Wednesday said that C P Gurnani has resigned as an independent director of the company, effective January 6, 2026, citing personal reasons and increasing professional commitments.

In his resignation letter, Gurnani said he was unable to devote the time and attention required to discharge his duties effectively. “Due to personal reasons and increasing professional commitments, I find myself unable to devote the time and attention required to discharge my duties towards the Company effectively. Therefore, I believe it is appropriate for me to step down at this juncture,” the letter said.

Gurnani also serves as a director at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, where he holds several committee positions, including chairperson of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and the Inventory Approval Committee, and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

The disclosure comes as the personal care products maker reported a steady performance for the second quarter. Gillette India posted a net profit of Rs 49.1 crore for the quarter, an increase of 11 per cent from Rs 44.2 crore a year earlier, aided by topline growth and productivity improvements across the value chain.

Revenue rose 3.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 810.8 crore, compared with Rs 781.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 9.1 per cent to Rs 207.7 crore from Rs 190.4 crore, with margins expanding to 25.6 per cent from 24.4 per cent.

The company said sales increased 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 811 crore, driven by strong brand fundamentals, positive consumer response to product innovations and improved retail execution across channels.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 10:35 AM