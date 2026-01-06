Raymond Lifestyle appoints Prasad EC as Chief Financial Officer

Raymond Lifestyle Limited has appointed Prasad EC as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the company said on Tuesday. In his new role, Prasad will lead the company’s finance function, strengthen financial governance, and support strategic decision-making aimed at driving sustainable business growth.

Prasad brings over 24 years of experience across consumer durables, fast-moving consumer goods and international businesses. He has a track record in driving financial excellence, improving operational efficiency and supporting business transformation initiatives.

Prior to joining Raymond Lifestyle, Prasad served as CFO at Bajaj Electricals Ltd, where he played a key role in strengthening financial governance, enhancing strategic financial planning and enabling organisational transformation. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Voltas Limited, a Tata Group company, serving as All India Commercial Manager and Finance Head – International Operations. He has also worked with Emami Ltd., further deepening his experience in commercial management and financial operations.

Prasad is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Kolkata, and a Cost Accountant from the Institute of Cost and Work Accountants of India (ICWA), Kolkata. He also holds an Executive MBA in Finance from Harvard University.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 5:44 PM