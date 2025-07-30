Peyush Bansal to receive ₹6 Crore; co-founders Neha Bansal and Amit Chaudhary ₹3 Crore Each Annually, according to RoC filings.

ADVERTISEMENT
As Lenskart, the Indian multinational eyewear company, prepares for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), the shareholders have approved a total of ₹12 crore in annual fixed salaries for its top management.
The compensation details were disclosed in filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and were ratified during the company’s 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on July 26, 2025. The approved salaries were effective from April 1, 2025.
Peyush Bansal, the founder and chief executive officer, will draw ₹6 crore annually, while co-founders Neha Bansal and Amit Chaudhary will each receive ₹3 crore per year.
This move signifies Lenskart's commitment to adopting a structured governance and compliance framework as it transitions into a publicly listed company.
Additionally, the AGM confirmed the reappointment of Peyush as managing director and CEO for a five-year term, exempting him from retirement by rotation. Neha and Chaudhary were also reappointed as whole-time directors. The co-founders are eligible for performance bonuses, stock options, and other perquisites as determined by the board, as per a Moneycontrol report.