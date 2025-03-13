            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • leo-puri-resigns-as-independent-director-of-hindustan-unilever-limited-59130

Leo Puri resigns as Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited

Puri has stepped down due to increasing board commitments, including a proposed appointment to the board of a global entity, and compliance with the European Corporate Governance regulations regarding board memberships.

By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2025 1:30 PM
Leo Puri resigns as Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited
Puri, who has been associated with HUL since October 12, 2018, was reappointed for another term starting October 12, 2023.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced the resignation of Leo Puri as an Independent Director of the company. As per the company, Puri's resignation is effective from June 30, 2025.

Puri has stepped down due to increasing board commitments, including a proposed appointment to the board of a global entity, and compliance with the European Corporate Governance regulations regarding board memberships.

In addition to resigning from the Board of Directors, Puri will also step down as Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, ESG Committee, and Independent Committee, as well as a member of the Audit Committee, effective from the close of business on June 30, 2025.

Puri, who has been associated with HUL since October 12, 2018, was reappointed for another term starting October 12, 2023. Expressing regret over his departure, he acknowledged his growing international responsibilities and emphasized that his resignation was solely due to board overboarding norms and professional obligations.

In his resignation letter, Puri reaffirmed his support for HUL's continued growth and transition and confirmed that there were no additional material reasons for his departure beyond those stated. "I deeply regret that I am unable to complete my term at Hindustan Unilever Limited. I remain committed to supporting the company in any way I can during this transition. I hereby confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation. I would like to express my thanks to the entire Board of the Company for their collaboration and support during my tenure. It has been an honour to work with such a talented and visionary team," Puri wrote.


Tags
First Published on Mar 13, 2025 1:28 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO

Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO

Brand Makers

Temasek buys 10% stake in Haldiram's snacks business for Rs 8,500 cr

Temasek buys 10% stake in Haldiram's snacks business for Rs 8,500 cr

Brand Makers

Narayana Murthy criticizes AI hype in India, calls out 'Silly Old Programs'

Narayana Murthy criticizes AI hype in India, calls out 'Silly Old Programs'

Brand Makers

Zomato's 'Food Rescue' initiative saves 150,000 meals monthly: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's 'Food Rescue' initiative saves 150,000 meals monthly: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Brand Makers

95% of Bengaluru unicorns report losses in FY24, despite high valuations

95% of Bengaluru unicorns report losses in FY24, despite high valuations

Brand Makers

Zerodha, Groww, Upstox user base declines in February 2025

Zerodha, Groww, Upstox user base declines in February 2025

Brand Makers

Ola Electric completes cost-cutting program, saves Rs 90 crore monthly

Ola Electric completes cost-cutting program, saves Rs 90 crore monthly