Mainak Dhar joins McCain Foods India as managing director

Former P&G and General Mills executive Mainak Dhar has joined McCain Foods India as managing director.
Dhar, who is also an author, has had long stints at P&G, General Mills and Kimberly-Clark, with a record of transformational leadership and acceleration. At Kimberly-Clark, Dhar was Vice President and Managing Director, India & South Asia. He has also held chief marketing officer roles at General Mills and P&G for Asia and ASEAN markets in the past. Dhar started his career at P&G where he spent almost eighteen years.
Beginning his career in brand management, Dhar drove strategy, innovation, and campaigns across markets through regional roles and excellence of execution through in-market roles. He then moved on to General Management, leading businesses across personal care, packaged foods, QSR (Haagen-Dazs restaurants), and OTC (P&G/Teva JV), operating in a variety of contexts (turnarounds, M&A, joint ventures, country leadership, and leading regional clusters), with ten years in CEO roles.
Dhar has led teams across APAC, the Middle East, and African markets.
A bestselling author, Dhar's books have been translated into multiple languages, selling close to half a million copies.