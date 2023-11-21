Piyush Patnaik steps down as McCain Foods’ managing director

Piyush Patnaik, who joined McCain Foods last October as managing director has quit the frozen food company. The average term for leadership roles at McCain lasts for four years. As per reports, Piyush Patnaik’s departure comes after allegations of "improper conduct”.
However, Patnaik stated that his departure has more to do with him embarking on pursuing other interests.
Patnaik started his career with Dabur India and went on to work across Coca-Cola India and Cargill. During his stint as MD at McCain Foods, he led the India business of the company.