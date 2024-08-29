Mansi Khanna appointed COO of Dr. Reddy's-Nestlé Health Science joint venture

Mansi Khanna has been named as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the newly formed joint venture between Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Nestlé Health Science, effective from August 1, 2024. This strategic partnership, which merges pharmaceutical expertise with nutritional science, aims to innovate within the healthcare and wellness sectors.
"Just the thought of the potential impact that can be created in the lives of millions of people in India, when two powerhouses unite with their purposes of "Good health can't wait"- Dr. Reddy's and "Empowering healthier lives through nutrition"- Nestlé Health Science is thrilling! Dr. Reddy's and Nestlé Health Science - the joint venture between these two companies is live from 1st August'24. With great pleasure, gratitude and surely huge ambitions, I am excited to join this joint venture as the Chief Operating Officer, leading the sales/commercial and marketing functions," Khanna shared in a LinkedIn post.
Before this appointment, she served as the Category Marketing Manager for Dairy at Nestlé, where she led various high-impact initiatives.
With over 18 years of extensive experience across diverse sectors including beauty, personal care, chocolates, dairy, and coffee, Khanna brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position. Her career began at McKinsey & Company as an Analyst in the Knowledge Center, followed by significant roles at Procter & Gamble and Nestlé.
Khanna is an alumna of the SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), one of India's leading business schools. Her leadership is expected to drive the joint venture's mission to create innovative solutions in the healthcare and nutrition markets.