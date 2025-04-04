Marico sees high-teen revenue growth in Q4, eyes double-digit expansion in FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead of the Quarter 4 result for the fiscal year 2025, Marico said it has witnessed a sequential uptick in volume with an improvement in market shares across its key franchises between January and March.
According to the company, the consolidated revenue growth surged to high teens on a year-on-year basis, while the consolidated business delivered a low double-digit revenue growth in the same period.
Marico anticipated maintaining the double-digit revenue growth momentum in FY26.
According to the company, Parachute Coconut Oil witnessed transient sluggishness in volumes amid the steep rise in consumer pricing and impact of ml-age reduction in certain packs.
The company has expected an uptick in volume in coconut oil as the stress on the consumer wallet eases, driven by the seasonal moderation in copra prices. Notably, the brand recorded high teen revenue growth, driven by the pricing intervention of the company.
In contrast, Saffola Oils registered revenue growth in the twenties. Value Added Hair Oil witnessed improvement on a sequential basis led by mid and premium segments. Foods and Premium Personal Care (incl. digital-first brands) sustained their robust momentum.
Marico's international business delivered mid-teens constant currency growth in Q4 FY25, with Bangladesh registering double-digit constant currency growth. MENA and South Africa also reported robust double-digit growth momentum in the same period.
"The Company maintains its aspiration of delivering sustainable and profitable volume-led growth over the medium term, enabled by the strengthening brand equity of its core franchises and scale-up of new engines of growth," Marico said in an exchange filing.