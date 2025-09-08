Google's Neha Barjatya joins Peak XV Partners as Chief Marketing Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Barjatya, who led Google as the marketing director, has joined Peak XV Partners as chief marketing officer.
In a note, she shared, "With the mission of supporting outlier ideas and founders that will shape the future of humanity, I couldn't have asked for a better place to be. Not only does the purpose deeply resonate with me but it's such an honour to be in the midst of the bold and ambitious innovations from founders who are changing the world."
The note further stated, "Even after just a few days what clearly stands out at Peak XV is the warmth and energy around here. Everyone is driven by passion and the conversations are highly insightful, moving beyond just the obvious to very perceptive observations. I look forward to helping bring to life the mission and this legacy that has invested in over 400 companies with over 50 unicorns and 31 IPOs in a relatively short span of time and continues the exciting & consistent run."
Barjatya began her career in advertising at Lintas as a management trainee and then joined Zee Tumer as a marketing executive. At Viacom18 Media, she headed marketing - branded content.
Barjatya started her career at Google India as head of business marketing and digitizing India Initiatives, and then was the founder of Internet Saathi.
