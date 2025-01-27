Mihir Karkare departs from Mirum India after nearly 16 years

ADVERTISEMENT
Mihir Karkare, the Managing Director of Mirum India: A VML Company, has announced his departure from the company after nearly 16 years of remarkable contributions. In a LinkedIn post, Karkare shared that he is moving on from his role and is set to embark on a new venture in 2025.
Karkare co-founded Social Wavelength in 2009, which would later become Mirum India after being acquired by WPP just before the agency's fifth anniversary. Over the years, Karkare has played an instrumental role in building the company, leading it through key milestones and helping shape its reputation in the digital marketing industry.
Initially serving as co-founder and EVP, Karkare was promoted to Managing Director in February 2024. Throughout his tenure, he oversaw the company's growth, guided its expansion and built lasting relationships within the industry. Reflecting on his journey, Karkare expressed gratitude for the opportunities, achievements, and memories accumulated over the years.
"The last 16 years have been extremely gratifying, and I'm moving on with tons of memories, several milestones achieved, and learnings for a lifetime," he shared in his post.
His departure marks a significant turning point for both Karkare and Mirum India, as he prepares to start a new chapter in 2025. The digital marketing industry will surely be watching as Karkare transitions into his next endeavor.