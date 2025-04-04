Motorola appoints Gagandeep Bedi as Head of Marketing- Motorola Mobility India

ADVERTISEMENT
Motorola Mobility India has appointed Gagandeep Bedi as the Head of Marketing for Motorola India. In this pivotal role, Bedi will report directly to Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola Asia Pacific and lead the brand’s marketing strategies across the Indian market.
As per the company, this strategic appointment reinforces the company's commitment to excellence. Bedi’s leadership will play a key role in driving Motorola's growth journey in the Indian market.
Commenting on the new appointment Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola APAC said, “As we continue to expand our presence in India, I am excited to welcome Gagandeep Bedi to the team. India is a key growth market for us in Asia Pacific and we are committed to grow aspiration and desire for our brand in the market. With Gagandeep’s deep expertise in brand strategy, go-to-market strategies, and brand transformation, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in propelling our brand to new heights.”
With over 17 years of experience, he has launched and scaled brands, crafted integrated marketing strategies, driven business growth through innovative go-to-market strategies along with leading major product and campaign rollouts across technology, telecommunications, retail, and other sectors.
He has previously held leadership roles at Infinix & Tecno Mobile (Transsion Holdings), Beetel, Reliance Jio, Bharti Retail, Samsung and more.
Gagandeep Bedi, Head of Marketing, Motorola Mobility India said, "Motorola is an iconic brand with a strong legacy of innovation, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen its market presence in India. With a rapidly evolving consumer landscape, I am eager to drive impactful marketing strategies, enhance brand engagement, and contribute to the brand’s continued success in the country.”