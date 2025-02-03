Ogilvy names Kunal Jeswani as CEO, ASEAN

ADVERTISEMENT
Kunal Jeswani, who led Ogilvy Singapore as group chief executive officer, has been named the CEO of Ogilvy's ASEAN region.
In his new role, Jeswani will focus on integrating resources across ASEAN, tapping into each market’s strengths to deliver creative, impactful solutions for clients.
Jeswani, who joined Ogilvy in 2005, brings over two decades of experience across sectors which include CPG, telecom, auto, banking, and tourism. He also served as the CEO of Ogilvy India.
Jeswani said, “Ogilvy’s network across Southeast Asia is incredibly strong. All of our talent, across the full width of our capabilities, is committed to creative work that drives impact and growth for our clients. I am excited to partner with our leaders across the region to do the best work of our lives, together.”
Kent Wertime and Chris Reitermann, co-CEOs of Ogilvy APAC, will continue to lead the region, collaborating with local leaders to drive the agency’s growth and success across APAC.
“Kunal’s track-record of success in India, Singapore, and Malaysia, and his ability to nurture creative excellence, make him the ideal leader for ASEAN. This promotion is not only a recognition of his remarkable contributions but also a reflection of the confidence we have in his ability to shape the future of Ogilvy in this dynamic region,” Wertime said.