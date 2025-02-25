            
Ogilvy’s Ritu Sharda joins Pravis as Partner and Chief Creative Officer

Her appointment marks a significant step for Pravis as it strengthens its creative leadership.

By  Storyboard18Feb 25, 2025 6:30 PM
Pravis, a marketing agency, has appointed Ritu Sharda as its Partner and Chief Creative Officer. She brings over two decades of experience and joins from Ogilvy, where she led several iconic and award-winning campaigns.

In her new role, Sharda will drive Pravis’ creative strategy, integrating brand-building with performance marketing to solve business challenges.

With 24 years in the industry, she has worked with major brands such as Mirinda, 7 Up, McDonald’s, Samsung, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, HP, Google, BMW, Ford, KFC, MasterCard, Thums Up, and more.

Her appointment marks a significant step for Pravis as it strengthens its creative leadership.


First Published on Feb 25, 2025 6:30 PM

