Sam Altman outlines ChatGPT fixes amid subscription cancellation warnings

By  Storyboard18Aug 12, 2025 9:38 AM
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday announced a series of changes coming to ChatGPT, aiming to address user frustration after the launch of its latest language model, GPT-5.

The company rolled out GPT-5 last week, touting improvements in reasoning, coding, writing, and accuracy.

However, the reception was rocky, with many subscribers voicing dissatisfaction over the removal of older AI models and a perceived drop in conversational warmth.

The biggest pain point for ChatGPT Plus members - who pay $20 a month - was losing access to multiple models such as GPT-4o and reasoning models like o3 and o4 mini, leaving only GPT-5 available. This also meant fewer total queries compared to the multi-model setup.

In response, OpenAI has already reinstated GPT-4o for Plus subscribers and on Monday increased the GPT-5 "thinking" model limit from 200 queries per week to 3,000.

On X, Altman reassured users that "current paying ChatGPT users will get more total usage than they did before GPT-5." He also hinted at upgrades for the free tier, though specifics were not disclosed.

Addressing another common complaint, Altman said OpenAI would work to make GPT-5 "warmer" in its responses. Many users have reported that the new model's answers feel shorter and less emotionally engaging compared to its predecessors.


First Published on Aug 12, 2025 9:40 AM

