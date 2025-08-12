Sam Altman outlines ChatGPT fixes amid subscription cancellation warnings

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday announced a series of changes coming to ChatGPT, aiming to address user frustration after the launch of its latest language model, GPT-5.
The company rolled out GPT-5 last week, touting improvements in reasoning, coding, writing, and accuracy.
However, the reception was rocky, with many subscribers voicing dissatisfaction over the removal of older AI models and a perceived drop in conversational warmth.
The biggest pain point for ChatGPT Plus members - who pay $20 a month - was losing access to multiple models such as GPT-4o and reasoning models like o3 and o4 mini, leaving only GPT-5 available. This also meant fewer total queries compared to the multi-model setup.
In response, OpenAI has already reinstated GPT-4o for Plus subscribers and on Monday increased the GPT-5 "thinking" model limit from 200 queries per week to 3,000.
On X, Altman reassured users that "current paying ChatGPT users will get more total usage than they did before GPT-5." He also hinted at upgrades for the free tier, though specifics were not disclosed.
Addressing another common complaint, Altman said OpenAI would work to make GPT-5 "warmer" in its responses. Many users have reported that the new model's answers feel shorter and less emotionally engaging compared to its predecessors.