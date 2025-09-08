OYO renames corporate entity name to 'PRISM' to reflect global expansion

ADVERTISEMENT
IPO-bound hospitality giant OYO has unveiled a major corporate rebranding. Its parent company, Oravel Stays, will now be known as Prism, a move aimed at consolidating the group's diverse businesses under a single identity while retaining the consumer-facing strength of the OYO brand, as per media reports.
In a letter to shareholders, OYO founder and chairman Ritesh Agarwal announced that Prism Life - or simply Prism - will serve as the overarching corporate entity for the group's wide-ranging portfolio.
The rebranding comes ahead of OYO's much-anticipated public listing, underscoring the company's ambition to position itself as a global travel and hospitality ecosystem.
The name Prism was selected from more than 6,000 submission received through a global naming competition, according to PTI.
OYO's diversified portfolio under Prism:
Hotels: OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday, and Palette.
Vacation Homes: Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, and Studio Prestige.
Extended Stays: Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US.
Workspaces and Celebrations: Innov8 and Weddingz.in.
Technology Solutions: AI-driven partner tools and data science platforms for the hospitality industry.
While Prism becomes the corporate umbrella, OYO will remain the flagship consumer brand in the budget and midscale travel segment.
Founded in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO has expanded to more than 35 countries and served over 100 million customers.