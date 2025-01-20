Paytm names Bimal Julka as Non-Executive Independent Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Fintech company Paytm has roped in Bimal Julka as non-executive independent director.
In a NSE filing, Paytm stated, "Appointment of Shri Bimal Julka (DIN: 03172733) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from January 20, 2025, for a term of five (5) consecutive years, subject to the approval of the members of the Company, as per applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations."
Julka is an IAS officer of 1979 batch of Madhya Pradesh cadre.
He has 41 years of experience with a demonstrated history of leading projects across Ministry of Defence, Civil Aviation, Information & Broadcasting, External Affairs, Finance, Commerce and Public Relations in Govt. of India. He is skilled in strategic planning, business development, business strategy and service delivery management.
In the latter years of his career, Julka held key positions in the Ministries of Defense and Finance. He became Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of I&B.
He has served as Nominee Director in Various Companies such as The New India Assurance Company Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, IDFC Limited, National Skill Development Corporation, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited and as Independent Director in Reliance Power Limited.
He also worked as Chief Information Commissioner, Government of India.
He completed his BA Hons in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from Delhi University in 1975, followed by MA in Psychology. Julka has the University of Oxford, Queen Elizabeth Fellowship for Government interventions in the SME Sector.
Read More: Hindware appoints Nirupam Sahay as CEO