            

Hindware appoints Nirupam Sahay as CEO

In his new role, Nirupam Sahay will lead the brand's Sanitaryware, Faucets, Tiles, Kitchen Appliances and Home Appliances businesses.

By  Storyboard18Jan 20, 2025 9:54 AM
Nirupam Sahay has handled B2C and B2B businesses, and grown market share and profitability in both high growth and declining businesses.

Nirupam Sahay has been appointed by Hindware as its chief executive officer. In his new role, he will lead the brand's Sanitaryware, Faucets, Tiles, Kitchen Appliances and Home Appliances businesses. Sahay was previously the president, lighting solutions at Dixon Technologies India Limited where he worked for close to two years.

He is also on the board of Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices. Sahay has handled B2C and B2B businesses, and grown market share and profitability in both high growth and declining businesses.

He has driven digital transformation in products, sales processes and marketing. With over 30 years of experience, he has worked in sales, marketing, innovation, operations and general manager/P&L roles for brands such as Philips Lighting, Signify, Surya Roshni, GE Capital, Whirlpool, Asian Paints and Dixon Technologies.


First Published on Jan 20, 2025 9:54 AM

