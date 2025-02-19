            

Pepe Jeans' Manish Kapoor joins M&S India as MD

Manish Kapoor's role will be effective starting April 2025.

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2025 9:08 AM
Pepe Jeans' Manish Kapoor joins M&S India as MD

Manish Kapoor, who led Pepe Jeans London as managing director and chief executive officer, will be joining Marks & Spencer (M&S) India as its new MD, effective from April 2025. The British retailer had announced that it had reset its international business and had made three new senior appointments, stated an ET report.

Victoria Jones, who was formerly with Clarks, will join M&S as a commercial director - international, and Richard Davies has been elevated to the position of international partnerships director. All three will report to Mark Lemming - managing director, International, further added the report.

Kapoor began his career as a store merchandiser at Pantaloon Retail India, and then joined Madura Garments as a retail manager. Then, he joined Benetton Group as zonal head - West and South India and then rose to the position of business head - South East Asia and Australia.

He also worked at Brand Marketing India, and then joined Pepe Jeans London.


Tags
First Published on Feb 19, 2025 9:08 AM

