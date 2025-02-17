            

Blue Star re-designates VS Ashok as EVP, Customer Experience and ESG

Blue Star had also announced the appointment of Arun Rajan as group chief human resources officer with effect from February 17, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Feb 17, 2025 2:31 PM
Blue Star re-designates VS Ashok as EVP, Customer Experience and ESG
VS Ashok joined the company as a trainee engineer in 1992 in Bangalore Office. He is B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from College of Engineering, Trivandrum. He has also done post graduate diploma in marketing management.

Blue Star has announced the appointment of Arun Rajan as group chief human resources officer with effect from February 17, 2025. V S Ashok, chief human resources officer of the company has been re-designated as executive vice president, customer experience and ESG with effect from March 1, 2025.

Rajan is a graduate in commerce with a post graduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, with around 21 years of career as a human resources management professional. His last assignment was head, human resources of Pantaloons & Style Up, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail.

Ashok joined the company as a trainee engineer in 1992 in Bangalore Office. He is B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from College of Engineering, Trivandrum. He has also done post graduate diploma in marketing management.


Tags
First Published on Feb 17, 2025 1:18 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Standard Chartered appoints former JP Morgan Chief P.D. Singh as CEO for India

Standard Chartered appoints former JP Morgan Chief P.D. Singh as CEO for India

Brand Makers

JSW MG Motor India appoints Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director

JSW MG Motor India appoints Anurag Mehrotra as Managing Director

Brand Makers

'Summon Sundar Pichai also': Indian influencer questions YouTube’s accountability in Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

'Summon Sundar Pichai also': Indian influencer questions YouTube’s accountability in Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Brand Makers

Nas Daily: '1000 Media' is no traditional agency, aim to disrupt traditional marketing firms

Nas Daily: '1000 Media' is no traditional agency, aim to disrupt traditional marketing firms

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Raymond Lifestyle, Navi Group, Nokia, Gucci, and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Raymond Lifestyle, Navi Group, Nokia, Gucci, and more

Brand Makers

Dentsu global CEO: We will reevaluate our underperforming businesses, rebuild our business structure

Dentsu global CEO: We will reevaluate our underperforming businesses, rebuild our business structure

Brand Makers

Acclaimed creative leader Ari Weiss passes away at 46

Acclaimed creative leader Ari Weiss passes away at 46