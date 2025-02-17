Blue Star re-designates VS Ashok as EVP, Customer Experience and ESG

ADVERTISEMENT
Blue Star has announced the appointment of Arun Rajan as group chief human resources officer with effect from February 17, 2025. V S Ashok, chief human resources officer of the company has been re-designated as executive vice president, customer experience and ESG with effect from March 1, 2025.
Rajan is a graduate in commerce with a post graduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, with around 21 years of career as a human resources management professional. His last assignment was head, human resources of Pantaloons & Style Up, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail.
Ashok joined the company as a trainee engineer in 1992 in Bangalore Office. He is B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from College of Engineering, Trivandrum. He has also done post graduate diploma in marketing management.