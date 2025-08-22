Meta bets big on Google Cloud as AI spending tops $70 Billion

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has inked a six-year, $10 billion-plus cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms, signaling its growing role as the infrastructure provider powering the artificial intelligence race.
According to a report by Reuters, the agreement under which Meta will tap Google Cloud’s servers, storage, networking and related services, follows a similar tie-up between Google and OpenAI earlier this year, highlighting a surprising trend, even fierce AI rivals are turning to Google for scale.
For Meta, the deal underpins its multi-hundred-billion-dollar AI buildout, including massive data centers and computing resources needed for generative AI development. The company recently raised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to as high as $72 billion, while simultaneously seeking outside partners to fund its data center ambitions.
For Google Cloud, the Meta win reflects momentum in high-stakes AI infrastructure, after reporting a 32% revenue surge last quarter. With OpenAI and now Meta on board, Google is increasingly positioning itself as the neutral backbone of AI innovation, supplying compute power even to competitors.
The partnership also hints at a broader shift as AI companies may compete fiercely on applications, but when it comes to infrastructure, pragmatism is trumping rivalry.