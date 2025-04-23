Prime Video names Divij Sharma as the Head of Customer Engagement

ADVERTISEMENT
Divij Sharma, who led Amazon as senior manager, Alexa marketing and business intelligence, has been named the head of customer engagement at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.
His expertise spans across user acquisition, retention, and customer lifecycle management, all driven by data-backed growth algorithms and consumer insights.
Sharma began his career at McKinsey & Company as an intern and was elevated to junior analyst. Then, he joined Amazon as a key account manager, and has held various positions in different capacities in his 11 year stint.
In his previous role, Sharma led marketing and insights for Amazon Alexa in India. He spearheaded innovative features and partnerships, expanding Alexa's presence across diverse device ecosystems.
He led the overall marketing function for Alexa India, encompassing user growth and retention, performance marketing, brand and partner marketing, and drove go-to-market for strategic Alexa features from research, pricing, positioning, digital & ATL/BTL marketing to scaling user adoption levels.
He head the insights team for CX and engagement; developed frameworks for business analytics, research and intelligence around business performance data and marketplace trends to understand financial, business, operational and customer implications of Alexa engagement initiatives.