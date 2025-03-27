'Print provides a larger-than-life experience leaving a lasting impact': Sabyasachi Mukherjee

ADVERTISEMENT
At the second edition of the Indo-French Luxury Symposium, renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee made a compelling case for the resurgence of print, as per media reports.
He highlighted print's unique ability to provide a physical, human experience that is increasingly rare in today's digital world.
Mukherjee emphasized the growing consumer desire for tactile, real-world experiences, arguing that print would once again occupy a vital space as the "specialised, qualitative, and exclusive" medium.
"The Insta party is over, print is going to be back," said Mukherjee, referencing the saturation of social media platforms that has left many yearning for deeper, more meaningful forms of communication. According to the designer, print offers a sense of permanence and scale that digital platforms cannot simply reach.
The designer stated that print provides a larger-than-life experience that can leave a lasting impact. He further added that slowly everyone is going back to physical human experiences and consuming information through print is one of them.
While digital media, particularly through smartphones, has become the primary mode of consumption for many, Mukherjee argued that its limitations are becoming more apparent.
The small screen of a smartphone reduced the impact of advertisements and branding, offering a much smaller canvas for expression than traditional formats like television, hoardings, and movie screens, he noted.