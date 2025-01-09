Pritish Nandy, eminent poet and journalist, passes away at 73

ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned poet, journalist, and film producer Pritish Nandy passed away on December 8 at the age of 73. His son, filmmaker Kushan Nandy, confirmed the news to media outlets.
The news prompted an outpour of grief and heartfelt tributes on social media. Among the first to express condolences were actor Anupam Kher and journalist Paranjoy Guha, who lauded Nandy's influential legacy in the worlds of literature and cinema.
Nandy was a multi-faceted personality celebrated for his literary contributions as well as his work in journalism and filmmaking.
A former Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena, he also championed animal rights, reflecting his wide-ranging interests and commitments.
One of his most noteworthy journalistic achievements was serving as the editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India, a role that showcased his editorial vision and literary acumen.
Over the years, Nandy ventured into film production, founding Pritish Nandy Communications, which became synonymous with critically acclaimed projects. He produced popular titles such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Meerabai Not Out, Ugly Aur Pagli, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and Jhankar Beats. His company was also behind the creation of memorable films like Sur, Kaante, Chameli, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, as well as the popular web series Four More Shots Please.
Beyond the cinematic realm, Nandy was a prolific poet, writing around 40 books of poetry in English. He also devoted considerable effort to translating poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English, broadening the reach of Indian literature to a wider audience.