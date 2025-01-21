Publicis Groupe parts ways with its Chief Diversity Officer Geraldine White

ADVERTISEMENT
Publicis Groupe removes Geraldine White, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer (DEI). In 2024, Publicis Groupe made cuts to the DEI teams, that affected not just the holding company, but its individual agencies too.
It has been reported that along with her exit, nearly half of the 13 member team too were laid off. As the company is in the process of choosing a suitable successor, it has been reported that White continues to work at Publicis Groupe in a consulting capacity.
In her role as the chief diversity officer, White was tasked with leading Publicis Groupe’s DE&I work, with a focus on elevating talent experiences; improving systems, policies and practices to create more equity across the employee base. This was followed by continually enabling an inclusive environment for all identities and communities within the Publicis Groupe network.
White began her career as an account executive at DraftFCB, and then joined DDB as a senior account executive. Then, she moved to Publicis Modem as a senior marketing manager, and then joined SapientNitro, where she was the director - interactive program management. She led Publicis Sapient as the head of diversity and inclusion, North America.
In October 2024, about 150 employees were asked to leave when to failed to comply with the return to office (RTO) policy.
