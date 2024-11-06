Publicis Groupe elevates Lalatendu Das to CEO, Publicis Media South Asia

ADVERTISEMENT
Lalatendu Das, who is the chief executive officer at Performics India, has been elevated by Publicis Groupe South Asia to the position of CEO at Publicis Media South Asia.
Tanmay Mohanty, who is the CEO of Publicis Media Services of the South Asian region, has stepped down from his position to pursue newer opportunities. During his stint, he was overseeing the media operations of Zenith India and Starcom India. This was in addition to looking after the media product and solutions portfolio, stated a media report.
Das started his career as a business relationship manager at Tata Consultancy Services, and then worked as a partner at McKinsey & Company.