            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • publicis-groupe-south-asia-elevates-lalatendu-das-to-ceo-publicis-media-south-asia-46743

      Publicis Groupe elevates Lalatendu Das to CEO, Publicis Media South Asia

      Currently, Lalatendu Das is serving as the CEO of Performics India.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 6, 2024 12:41 PM
      Publicis Groupe elevates Lalatendu Das to CEO, Publicis Media South Asia
      Lalatendu Das started his career as a business relationship manager at Tata Consultancy Services, and then worked as a partner at McKinsey & Company.

      Lalatendu Das, who is the chief executive officer at Performics India, has been elevated by Publicis Groupe South Asia to the position of CEO at Publicis Media South Asia.

      Tanmay Mohanty, who is the CEO of Publicis Media Services of the South Asian region, has stepped down from his position to pursue newer opportunities. During his stint, he was overseeing the media operations of Zenith India and Starcom India. This was in addition to looking after the media product and solutions portfolio, stated a media report.

      Das started his career as a business relationship manager at Tata Consultancy Services, and then worked as a partner at McKinsey & Company.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 6, 2024 12:41 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as chief executive officer

      Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as chief executive officer

      Brand Makers

      Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Global CMO for Castrol

      Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Global CMO for Castrol

      Brand Makers

      Truecaller appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as new CEO

      Truecaller appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as new CEO

      Brand Makers

      Pandit Ad Wars! Astrologers compete for 'stars' in wedding season showdown

      Pandit Ad Wars! Astrologers compete for 'stars' in wedding season showdown

      Brand Makers

      Noel Tata joins Tata Sons board as Tata Trusts nominee

      Noel Tata joins Tata Sons board as Tata Trusts nominee

      Brand Makers

      Sandeep Dutta named as President of AWS India and South Asia

      Sandeep Dutta named as President of AWS India and South Asia

      Brand Makers

      Aiming high: Kim Ye-ji hits the target as Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador

      Aiming high: Kim Ye-ji hits the target as Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador